Over 80% of Young Russians Identify as Citizens of Russian Federation - Poll

A total of 83% Russians aged 14-35 identify as Russian citizens to some degree, with a significant number of younger generations considering themselves citizens of the world, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A total of 83% Russians aged 14-35 identify as Russian citizens to some degree, with a significant number of younger generations considering themselves citizens of the world, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Wednesday.

The survey showed that the biggest share (around 38%) of respondents aged 18-24 see themselves first of all as global citizens while 22% consider themselves primarily Russian citizens. On the contrary, 30% of 14-17-year old respondents say that their ethnic background is the most important part of their identity, with the second most popular answer being citizen of Russia (17%).

As many as 36% of respondents aged 25-29 consider their religious identity to be Primary for them, however identifying as citizens of Russia or with their ethnic group is most important for 42% and 44% of people aged 30-35, respectively, according to the poll.

The online poll was conducted in Russia from June 29 - July 8. In total, 1,592 people aged 14-35 participated in the survey.