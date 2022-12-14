UrduPoint.com

Over 80% Of Young Russians Identify As Citizens Of Russian Federation - Poll

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Over 80% of Young Russians Identify as Citizens of Russian Federation - Poll

A total of 83% Russians aged 14-35 identify as Russian citizens to some degree, with a significant number of younger generations considering themselves citizens of the world, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A total of 83% Russians aged 14-35 identify as Russian citizens to some degree, with a significant number of younger generations considering themselves citizens of the world, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Wednesday.

The survey showed that the biggest share (around 38%) of respondents aged 18-24 see themselves first of all as global citizens while 22% consider themselves primarily Russian citizens. On the contrary, 30% of 14-17-year old respondents say that their ethnic background is the most important part of their identity, with the second most popular answer being citizen of Russia (17%).

As many as 36% of respondents aged 25-29 consider their religious identity to be Primary for them, however identifying as citizens of Russia or with their ethnic group is most important for 42% and 44% of people aged 30-35, respectively, according to the poll.

The online poll was conducted in Russia from June 29 - July 8. In total, 1,592 people aged 14-35 participated in the survey.

Related Topics

World Russia June July All From Share

Recent Stories

Ousted Peru leader to remain in prison as hearing ..

Ousted Peru leader to remain in prison as hearing postponed

1 minute ago
 French prosecutors search Macron's party offices

French prosecutors search Macron's party offices

1 minute ago
 Latvian President Proposes Holding International T ..

Latvian President Proposes Holding International Tribunal on Ukraine in Riga

1 minute ago
 Georgia Secretary of State Calls on Assembly to Re ..

Georgia Secretary of State Calls on Assembly to Reform General Election Runoff

13 minutes ago
 ANF organizes 'Drug Abuse & Awareness' programme

ANF organizes 'Drug Abuse & Awareness' programme

13 minutes ago
 NITB holds great importance for country: Minister ..

NITB holds great importance for country: Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.