Over 80 pct Chinese do not waste food: survey

BEIJING, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :About 82.2 percent of Chinese do not waste food in daily life, the China Youth Daily reported citing a recent survey.

The survey polled 2,004 people born between the 1960s and 2000s from both urban and rural areas.

About 84.1 percent of respondents born in the 2000s said they are used to saving food, more than those born in the 1990s (82 percent) and those born in the 1980s (81.5 percent), the survey showed.

"Frugality is a traditional virtue of the Chinese nation, and we should still promote it even in an age of abundance," Zhu Yi, an associate professor at the China Agricultural University, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

On cultivating a habit of saving food, 70.5 percent of the respondents thought it will help children develop respect for the work of others, while 58 percent said it can help shape a reverence for nature and life.

Some 96.2 percent of those surveyed believed that improvement in livelihood is not in conflict with frugality.

Zhu said frugality will not lead to low efficiency or poor quality. "On the contrary, one can benefit more by practicing thrift."On measures to be taken for saving food, 71.1 percent of the respondents suggested promoting a healthy diet and 61.7 percent called on restaurants to display slogans.