Over 80 Pct Of China's Buses Powered By New Energy
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) China boasts 554,000 new energy buses, accounting for 81.2 percent of its total bus fleet, according to the Ministry of Transport.
The figure was released on Thursday during an urban transportation work conference held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.
To date, there are nearly 80,000 public bus lines across the country, with buses plying a cumulative route length of more than 1.7 million kilometers and dedicated bus lanes surpassing 20,000 kilometers.
Currently, 313 urban rail transit lines operate in 54 Chinese cities, with an operational mileage of 10,455 kilometers, according to the ministry.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From World
-
Dominican Juan Luis Guerra triumphs at 25th annual Latin Grammys41 minutes ago
-
Sports build people-to-people ties, US says on India's no to send cricket XI to Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS1 hour ago
-
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS1 hour ago
-
China retail sales pick up speed, beat forecasts in October1 hour ago
-
Strike hits south Beirut suburbs after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV2 hours ago
-
Japan into BJK Cup quarter-finals as Slovakia stun USA2 hours ago
-
One dead, thousands without heating after Russian strike on Ukraine port city2 hours ago
-
Landslide win for Sri Lanka president's leftist coalition in snap polls2 hours ago
-
Japan into BJK Cup quarter-finals as Slovakia stun USA4 hours ago
-
Cracks deepen in Canada's pro-immigration 'consensus'4 hours ago
-
UK unveils finance reforms, ups risk-taking to drive growth4 hours ago