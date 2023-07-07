Open Menu

Over 80 People Injured In Bus Collision In New York - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Over 80 People Injured in Bus Collision in New York - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Over 80 people have been injured in a collision between two buses in New York, with 18 of them hospitalized but without life-threatening injuries, the Emergency Medical Services division (EMS) said on Friday.

"We've transported at the time 18 patients, none have any life-threatening injury.

We are evaluating approximately 63 additional people, both buses seem to have been fairly fully occupied," Deputy Chief Paul Hopper from EMS Division 1 said.

The incident occurred in Manhattan about 07:00 p.m. on Thursday night (11:00 GMT on Friday), when a double-decker tourist bus crashed into a Metropolitan Transit Network bus, the New York City Fire Department specified.

Eyewitnesses told the ABC news broadcaster that the collision had been caused by the tourist bus driver running a red light.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Driver Manhattan New York From P

Recent Stories

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

1 hour ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

2 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

2 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

13 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

13 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

13 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

13 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

13 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

13 hours ago

More Stories From World