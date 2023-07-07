Over 80 People Injured in Bus Collision in New York - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Over 80 people have been injured in a collision between two buses in New York, with 18 of them hospitalized but without life-threatening injuries, the Emergency Medical Services division (EMS) said on Friday.

"We've transported at the time 18 patients, none have any life-threatening injury.

We are evaluating approximately 63 additional people, both buses seem to have been fairly fully occupied," Deputy Chief Paul Hopper from EMS Division 1 said.

The incident occurred in Manhattan about 07:00 p.m. on Thursday night (11:00 GMT on Friday), when a double-decker tourist bus crashed into a Metropolitan Transit Network bus, the New York City Fire Department specified.

Eyewitnesses told the ABC news broadcaster that the collision had been caused by the tourist bus driver running a red light.