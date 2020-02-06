UrduPoint.com
Over 80 People Injured In Clashes In Iraq's Southern City Of Najaf - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) At least 85 people were injured in clashes in Iraq's southern city of Najaf on Wednesday, Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported, citing a source in the country's security agencies.

According to the media outlet, clashes took place at the town's Sadrain Square between anti-government protesters and supporters of the influential Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr.

"Eighty-five victims were confirmed, some of them were seriously injured as a result of developments taking place in the center of the Najaf province," Al-Sumaria quoted the source as saying.

Iraq has been facing nationwide anti-government protests since October, with protesters demanding an end to corruption, improving living standards, and the government resignation.

In November, as the protests showed no signs of abating, then-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned but remained in office in a caretaker capacity. This changed on Saturday when President Barham Salih officially appointed former Communications Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the country's new prime minister and charged him with forming a new government.

The prominent Shia cleric had initially backed the anti-government protests when they erupted in October but has split with other demonstrators over the nomination of Allawi as the prime minister.

Sadr supported Allawi while others rejected him, saying he was one of the ruling elite, which they had been protesting against for months.

