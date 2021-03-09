UrduPoint.com
Over 80 People Injured In Mexico In Feminists' Rally Against Violence - Security Office

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Over 80 People Injured in Mexico in Feminists' Rally Against Violence - Security Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Feminists' rally against violence and discrimination on International Women's Day in Mexico City turned into clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers, leaving at least 62 female police officers and 19 civilians injured, the Mexican capital's public security secretariat said.

On Monday, thousands of women gathered in the city center and marched towards the National Palace, the presidential residence, which was cordoned off by a metal wall to protect the building from vandalism during protests. However, the protection measure triggered a nationwide backlash, prompting demonstrators to start pounding on the wall, toppling a portion of it. They also poured gasoline over a female police cordon, overseeing the march, and set the law enforcement officers on fire.

"During the rally organized on International Women's Day, 62 female police officers and 19 civilians have been injured, as of now. Nine police officers and one civilian are hospitalized and in stable condition," the secretariat wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent also reported that journalists covering the demonstration were also attacked. One cameraman was hit with a chain on the head and his camera was hit with a hammer.

Combating violence against women and domestic violence remains a rather pressing issue in Mexico. According to the official statistics, 10 women are killed in the Latin American country daily, over half of them by their partners or relatives. In 2020, about 132,000 women fell victim to violence in Mexico. Fifty percent of crimes against women go unpunished.

