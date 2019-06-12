Over 80 People Killed, Missing in China Due to Heavy Rainfalls, Floods in 2019 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Over 80 people were killed or went missing across China due to heavy rains and floods which hit the nation this year, secretary-general of China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters Ye Jianchun said.

"Eighty-three people were killed or went missing due to natural disasters [in 2019]," he said at a press conference.

Floods and rains affected at least 22 provinces across the country, with provinces Guangdong, Jiangxi and Fujian and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region being the worst hit, he added.

In total, about 6.75 million people were affected by floods and rains.

On Tuesday, China confirmed that more than 150,000 people have been evacuated in the country's southeast as heavy floods continued to hit Jiangxi province, wiping out crops and damaging people's homes. According to preliminary data, the total damage from the floods is estimated at about $540 million.