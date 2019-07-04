Over 80 People Missing as Suspected Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Tunisian Coast - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) At least 82 people remain unaccounted for after a boat, presumably carrying migrants, overturns off Tunisian coast, media reported on Thursday.

Local fishermen found the vessel not far from the southeastern coastal town of Zarzis in the late hours of Wednesday, according to the Sky news tv channel.

They managed to recover four men from the sunken vessel, the media outlet said, citing Lorena Lando, the head of the International Organization for Migration in Tunisia.

One of those rescued, a man from Cote d'Ivoire, reportedly later passed away in hospital.