Over 80 People Poisoned At Egypt Girls' School After Nitrogen Plant Leakage - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:51 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) As many as 84 students and teachers of a girls' school in southern Egypt were poisoned by nitrogen as a result of a leakage at a plant near the city of Aswan, Egyptian media reported on Monday.

According to preliminary information, a nitrogen machine failed at a local chemical plant, and released gas that spread with the wind to Aswan's suburbs, where the girls' school is located, Masrawy news portal reported.

All those injured in the incident have been transferred to local hospitals.

