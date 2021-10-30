UrduPoint.com

Over 80 Russian Navy Ships Currently On Duty Around Globe - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The crews of more than 80 ships of the Russian Navy are currently deployed in various regions of the World Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In early October, it was reported that the number of Russian warships active across the globe was about 100.

"A congratulatory telegram from Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov (commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy) has been sent to the commands of the Northern, Pacific, Black Sea, Baltic Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla and to the crews of more than 80 ships and vessels currently performing naval duties in various regions of the World Ocean," the ministry said on the occasion of a professional holiday and the 325th anniversary of the founding of the Russian regular fleet.

In 2021, the Russian Navy will receive more than 40 warships, submarines, support vessels and multifunctional boats as part of the ongoing modernization program, the ministry added.

