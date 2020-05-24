Over 80 Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Over 80 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 85 refugees (including 25 women and 43 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The Defense Ministry added that Syrian engineering units conducted mine clearing activities in the settlements of Douma in the Damascus province, as well as Jasim and al-Harra in the Deraa province, having cleared 4.2 acres of the territory as well as having found and defused 38 explosive devices.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce had recorded one case of ceasefire violation in Latakia province over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side had recorded one truce breach in Hama province over the given period.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the country.