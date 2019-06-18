At least 80 Venezuelans have lost their lives or went missing after three boats capsized in the Caribbean Sea during the months of April and May, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) At least 80 Venezuelans have lost their lives or went missing after three boats capsized in the Caribbean Sea during the months of April and May , the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"More than 80 Venezuelans have died or disappeared in the Caribbean Sea the past two months in three shipwrecks reported by NTN24 and other media outlets and confirmed by the Venezuelan authorities," the release said.

The IOM said in the release that an estimated 51 to 67 Venezuelans disappeared on April 23 and May 16 after two boats heading toward Trinidad and Tobago capsized.

In addition, at least 21 Venezuelans went missing after a third boat heading to Curacao disappeared on June 8, the IOM added.

The IOM explained that relatives of the missing testified the trips had been organized by smugglers who utilize boats that surpass their transport capacity and are likely to capsize.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said earlier in the month that some four million Venezuelans have left the country.

Of the nearly four million citizens who have left Venezuela as a result of the political and economic crisis in the country, some 110,000 of them reside in the Caribbean region, according to the IOM.