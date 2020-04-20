Over 80 Washington Police Officers Test Positive for COVID-19, Two Hospitalized - Chief

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department reported 82 positive coronavirus tests among its officers while two servicemen remain in the hospital, Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Monday

"We have had 82 positive tests.

Two members [are] currently hospitalized," the head of the police force in the US capital city said.

One of those who remain in the hospital is in critical condition, Newsham added.

Another 22 DC police officers tested positive but recovered and returned to the service now, Newsham said.