Over 800 Healthcare Workers In Israel Join Protests Against Controversial Judicial Reform

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 09:39 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Over 800 healthcare workers, including high-level ones, on Wednesday signed an open letter speaking out against the controversial judicial reform initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet and warning of dramatic consequences for the country's healthcare system if the reform is adopted.

"Medical services in the country could be in danger if the government adopts the controversial judicial reform," the workers said in an open letter, as quoted by Israeli new portal Ynet. The workers believe that the judicial reform may result in flourishing corruption.

Israeli media reported that mass protests against the reform continued on Wednesday across the entire country.

In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority.

In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The second half was approved by the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, at the beginning of March.

The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

The reform has sparked mass protests that have swept the country over the past weeks, with half a million protesters reportedly rallying nationwide on Saturday night alone to demand that Netanyahu's hard-right government go back on its decision to shake up the judiciary.

