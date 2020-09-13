Over 800 New COVID19 Cases, 2 New Deaths From COVID-19 Confirmed in Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany is approaching 260,000 with 834 new cases having been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 259,428.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,349. In the past 24 hours, two new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Germany, according to Sunday data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Around 231,400 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.

On Saturday, Germany reported 1,630 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths. On Friday, the Robert Koch Institute confirmed 1,484 new cases and one new coronavirus-related death.

A week ago, Germany had around 250,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of 10,000 cases.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that even if the number of new cases is not increasing at a very significant level, the COVID-19 situation must be carefully monitored as small coronavirus outbreaks are being reported at nursing homes, hospitals, facilities for refugees and at religious events.