Over 800 Opposition Activists Remain in Prison in Belarus - United Nations

The United Nations has received reports that more than 800 opposition activists remain imprisoned in Belarus, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The United Nations has received reports that more than 800 opposition activists remain imprisoned in Belarus, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris said on Friday.

"We note that many (people) have fled the country since the 2020 presidential elections. In addition, reports have been received of over 800 individuals being imprisoned in Belarus because of their opinions," Brands Kehris said during the UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on the situation in Belarus.

Brands Kehris expressed concern over what she was were increasing restrictions in Belarus and accused the government of suppressing independent media, civil society and dispersing peaceful protests.

"In this still deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus, I reiterate our call once again on the government of Belarus to cease their activity and policy of intimidating and harassing civil society and media workers.

Those still detained should be released immediately," Brands Kehris said.

Relations between Belarus and the West have been deteriorating since the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in August of 2020. The opposition continues to insist that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. The European Union, United States and their partners have since introduced sanctions against Belarus for the alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.

Minsk has repeatedly stated that it is Western countries that are to blame for the protests in Belarus.