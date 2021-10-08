UrduPoint.com

Over 800 Opposition Activists Remain In Prison In Belarus - United Nations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:33 PM

Over 800 Opposition Activists Remain in Prison in Belarus - United Nations

The United Nations has received reports that more than 800 opposition activists remain imprisoned in Belarus, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The United Nations has received reports that more than 800 opposition activists remain imprisoned in Belarus, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris said on Friday.

"We note that many (people) have fled the country since the 2020 presidential elections. In addition, reports have been received of over 800 individuals being imprisoned in Belarus because of their opinions," Brands Kehris said during the UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on the situation in Belarus.

Brands Kehris expressed concern over what she was were increasing restrictions in Belarus and accused the government of suppressing independent media, civil society and dispersing peaceful protests.

"In this still deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus, I reiterate our call once again on the government of Belarus to cease their activity and policy of intimidating and harassing civil society and media workers.

Those still detained should be released immediately," Brands Kehris said.

Relations between Belarus and the West have been deteriorating since the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in August of 2020. The opposition continues to insist that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. The European Union, United States and their partners have since introduced sanctions against Belarus for the alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.

Minsk has repeatedly stated that it is Western countries that are to blame for the protests in Belarus.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Civil Society European Union Belarus United States August 2020 Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mexico detains 652 Central American migrants near ..

Mexico detains 652 Central American migrants near US border

2 minutes ago
 Northern beat Central Punjab in last over thriller ..

Northern beat Central Punjab in last over thriller

2 minutes ago
 Russian Justice Ministry Adds Bellingcat, MNews to ..

Russian Justice Ministry Adds Bellingcat, MNews to Foreign Media Agents Registry

2 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy condoles with Balochistan's people ..

Japanese envoy condoles with Balochistan's people affected by earthquake

6 minutes ago
 Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal ..

Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal

6 minutes ago
 Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in Sep ..

Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in September

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.