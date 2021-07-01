UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 800 People In Uganda Get Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Shots - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Over 800 People in Uganda Get Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Shots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) More than 800 people in Uganda have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with a fake drug and some of the victims died in the second wave of the pandemic, the local Daily Monitor newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the health monitoring department.

According to the report, the fake vaccines were administered in the country's capital, Kampala, from May 15 to June 17. Several suspects, including a doctor, who is now on the run, were in the scheme. Most likely, they put water in the vials, and then sold them to people and companies, the newspaper said.

"The contents of labels of this vaccine are suspected to have either been stolen from somewhere or manufactured from Nasser Road in Kampala but they did not pass the right channels of the government," Wallen Naamara, the head of the state health monitoring authority, was cited as saying.

The volume of the illegal vials seemed off compared to the real COVID-19 vaccines and their caps also seemed to have been tempered with, Naamara told the Daily Monitor.

The police have reportedly raided a fake vaccine center in Kampala and arrested two nurses involved in the fraudulent scheme. During the operation, law enforcement officers managed to obtain a list of people who have been vaccinated with the fake drug and the numbers of their vaccination certificates.

Related Topics

Police Water Road Doctor Died Kampala Uganda May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

26 minutes ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

36 minutes ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

43 minutes ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

49 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

1 hour ago

Unilabs launches new Covid-19 test to identify Del ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.