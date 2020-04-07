UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 800 Russians Airlifted From Thailand After Resumption Of Rescue Flights

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:53 PM

Over 800 Russians Airlifted From Thailand After Resumption of Rescue Flights

Three airplanes on Tuesday departed from Bangkok with over 800 Russian nationals on board headed for Moscow, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, a Sputnik correspondent has said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Three airplanes on Tuesday departed from Bangkok with over 800 Russian nationals on board headed for Moscow, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, a Sputnik correspondent has said.

National carrier Aeroflot is airlifting 421 passengers to Moscow and 187 to St.

Petersburg while Siberian airline S7 is transporting 200 passengers to Novosibirsk, flight records shared with Sputnik show.

The Russians became stranded in the country after the nation's coronavirus response center last week issued a blanket ban on rescue flights, which was partially lifted on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a plane from Tokyo landed in Vladivostok with Russian nationals on board.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tokyo Novosibirsk Vladivostok St. Petersburg Bangkok From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Airlifts Nationals Form Tokyo After Resumpt ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus infected doctors vandalize hospital, f ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 23.48 USD per ba ..

13 minutes ago

2.350 Kg Hashish seized, 2 arrested in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Efforts on card by HEC to ensure online learning a ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Coronaviru ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.