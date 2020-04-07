Over 800 Russians Airlifted From Thailand After Resumption of Rescue Flights

Three airplanes on Tuesday departed from Bangkok with over 800 Russian nationals on board headed for Moscow, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, a Sputnik correspondent has said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Three airplanes on Tuesday departed from Bangkok with over 800 Russian nationals on board headed for Moscow, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, a Sputnik correspondent has said.

National carrier Aeroflot is airlifting 421 passengers to Moscow and 187 to St.

Petersburg while Siberian airline S7 is transporting 200 passengers to Novosibirsk, flight records shared with Sputnik show.

The Russians became stranded in the country after the nation's coronavirus response center last week issued a blanket ban on rescue flights, which was partially lifted on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a plane from Tokyo landed in Vladivostok with Russian nationals on board.