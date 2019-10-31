UrduPoint.com
Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:04 PM

An estimated 864 Syrian refugees crossed back into their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) An estimated 864 Syrian refugees crossed back into their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 864 people returned to Syria from foreign states," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

It estimated that 511 refugees crossed back from Jordan through Nasib checkpoint. Further 185 people crossed from Lebanon at Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh. Most of them were women and children.

Only one internally displaced Syrian came back to their home over the review period.

Additionally, Syrian bomb squads cleared mines from 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of land and destroyed 18 explosive devices. Six homes, a kindergarten and a bakery were rebuilt.

