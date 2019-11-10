Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 817 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 205 people, including 62 women and 105 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 612 people, including 184 women and 312 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, more than 461,000 refugees have returned to Syria from neighboring countries ” over 147,000 from Lebanon and about 314,000 from Jordan.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.4 hectares (5.7 acres) of land, destroying 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.