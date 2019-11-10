UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 01:00 PM

Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 817 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 205 people, including 62 women and 105 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 612 people, including 184 women and 312 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, more than 461,000 refugees have returned to Syria from neighboring countries ” over 147,000 from Lebanon and about 314,000 from Jordan.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.4 hectares (5.7 acres) of land, destroying 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Lebanon July Women Sunday 2018 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE cares for People of Determination

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

13 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

14 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.