Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:42 PM

More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 801 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 134 people (40 women and 69 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 667 people (200 women and 340 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of territory and defused 43 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire by the parties to the Syrian conflict and monitor the humanitarian situation in Syria and repatriation of refugees.

