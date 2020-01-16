UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:54 PM

Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, a total of 840 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 206 people (including 62 women and 105 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 634 people (including 190 women and 323 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that 114 internally displaced Syrians had also returned to their places of permanent residence over the given period.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of territory and defused 43 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor changed: Source ..

22 minutes ago

UAE’s first &#039;solar concentrator&#039; insta ..

26 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank to sell Takaful to Siraj Holding

41 minutes ago

Fiji keen to work with UAE to create global model ..

41 minutes ago

Sonam Kapoor slams Uber after 'scariest experience ..

17 minutes ago

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.