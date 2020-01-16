Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, a total of 840 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 206 people (including 62 women and 105 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 634 people (including 190 women and 323 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that 114 internally displaced Syrians had also returned to their places of permanent residence over the given period.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of territory and defused 43 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.