Over 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:52 PM

More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) More than 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, a total of 833 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 223 people (including 67 women and 113 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 610 people (including 183 women and 311 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Syrian Armed Forces engineers carried out mine clearing tasks in Damascus and Zimrin (Daraa province) during the course of the previous 24 hours. Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of territory and dismantled 31 explosive devices over the past day.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

