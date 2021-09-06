Over 8,000 China-Europe freight train trips made through Xinjiang

The Alataw Pass and Horgos Port, major rail ports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, handled more than 8,000 China-Europe freight train trips in the first eight months of 2021, said local railway authorities

URUMQI, Sept. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Alataw Pass and Horgos Port, major rail ports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, handled more than 8,000 China-Europe freight train trips in the first eight months of 2021, said local railway authorities.

Alataw Pass reported a 28.

4-percent growth of the trips during the period, while the other port registered a nearly 40-percent increase of China-Europe freight train trips compared to the prior year.

During the period, the trains transported about 3.1 million tonnes of cargo through the Alataw Pass, up by 47.9 percent. Over 6 million tonnes of cargo were transported via the Horgos Port, up by 50.9 percent, year on year.