Over 8,000 People, Mainly Russian Citizens, Sanctioned by Ukraine - Justice Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Over 8,000 people have been sanctioned by Ukraine, with most of them being Russian citizens, Ukrainian Deputy Justice Minister Iryna Mudra said on Tuesday.

"Sanctions have been imposed against around 8,600 people based on 34 decisions by the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, and yes, most of them are citizens of the Russian Federation," Mudra told Ukrainian broadcaster 1+1.

Since May 2022, the Ukrainian Justice Ministry has received 20 rulings by the High Anti-Corruption Court on sanctions and seizure of assets of the sanctioned individuals to the revenue of the country, with 19 of those rulings already gone into effect, the deputy minister added.

On June 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed another round of sanctions, which affected 178 individuals, mainly Russian nationals.