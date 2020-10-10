UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 8,000 People Ordered To Evacuate In Japan As Storm Chan-hom Looms - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:07 PM

Over 8,000 People Ordered to Evacuate in Japan as Storm Chan-hom Looms - Reports

Tropical storm Chan-hom is expected to skirt Japan's main islands but will likely cause heavy damage to the Izu islands south of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said Saturday, adding that local governments throughout the southern regions have issued evacuation orders and advisories affecting over 8,000 people

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Tropical storm Chan-hom is expected to skirt Japan's main islands but will likely cause heavy damage to the Izu islands south of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said Saturday, adding that local governments throughout the southern regions have issued evacuation orders and advisories affecting over 8,000 people.

According to NHK, which cited Japan's Meteorological Agency, the storm has brought with it continuous heavy rains that have already exceeded all October rain averages and caused landslides in the Nara and Mie prefectures of the main island.

Chan-hom was downgraded from typhoon to tropical storm as it lost intensity approaching Japan from the south, but is still expected to bring winds of up to 86 miles per hour to the Izu Islands and Hachijojima Island.

Nearly a dozen domestic flights were canceled as a result of the bad weather and officials are warning citizens to remain alert for landslides, flooding, violent winds and high waves.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Alert Tokyo Nara Japan October All From Rains

Recent Stories

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

24 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to ..

38 minutes ago

644,660 kids to get polio vaccine in Kasur

2 minutes ago

Iranian maestro Shajarian laid to rest beside epic ..

2 minutes ago

Cases disposal rate at NIRC goes up by 37% in 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

PM directs regular monitoring, raids to curb overc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.