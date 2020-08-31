Over 8,000 People Put on French Warning List of Islamist Radicalization- Interior Ministry

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that more than 8,000 people in France had been registered in the File of Wanted People (FPR) over Islamist radicalization

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that more than 8,000 people in France had been registered in the File of Wanted People (FPR) over Islamist radicalization.

The terrorist threat "remains extremely high in the country," Darmanin said while speaking at the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI).

The interior minister noted that 61 terrorist attacks had been thwarted in France since 2013, 32 of which were in the past three years alone.

"One major terrorist attack has been averted since the beginning of this year thanks to our intelligence services," Darmanin said.

The minister's visit to the DGSI headquarters comes two days before the start of a trial over the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo shooting, which resulted in 12 fatalities. Hearings will begin on September 2 and will run until November 10.

In January 2015, France experienced one of its worst security crises in decades after three days of attacks, including an attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a supermarket siege at Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris.