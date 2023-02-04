UrduPoint.com

Over 8,000 Residents Of New Territories Apply For Russian Passport Daily - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Over 8,000 Residents of New Territories Apply for Russian Passport Daily - Ministry

Every day, more than 8,000 residents of new Russian regions apply for a Russian passport, following the accession of these territories to Russia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Every day, more than 8,000 residents of new Russian regions apply for a Russian passport, following the accession of these territories to Russia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik.

"After the entry into the Russian Federation of new regions, over 8,000 people apply for a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation every day," the ministry said.

At the same time, since 2019, over 1.4 million Ukrainian citizens have obtained Russian citizenship, according to the ministry data.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

