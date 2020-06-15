UrduPoint.com
Over 8,000 Residents Sign Petition To Remove Abraham Lincoln Statue In Boston

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Over 8,000 Residents Sign Petition to Remove Abraham Lincoln Statue in Boston

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) More than 8,000 people have signed a petition calling for the removal of a statue in the center of Boston depicting former US President Abraham Lincoln standing over a shackled black slave.

"It's supposed to represent freedom, but instead it represents us still beneath someone else. I would always ask myself 'If he's free why is he still on his knees?' No kid should have to ask themselves that question anymore," Torry Bullock, a local artist who initiated the petition, said.

As of Monday morning, the petition received 8,090 signatures and is close to to fulfilling the initial goal of reaching 1,000 signatures.

The statue, formally referred to as Emancipation Memorial, is supposed to celebrate the abolition of slavery under Lincoln's leadership during the US Civil War.

Bullock told local media that he does not wants the statue to be vandalized, destroyed and melted, but placed in a warehouse.

The initiative has won the support of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, who said that he is "willing to engage in a dialogue with the community" about the future of the statue.

A wave of protests against racism and police brutality have swept across the United States and in numerous countries in the world after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

During the ongoing protests, a number of statues of slave owners and military leaders, but also of Western adventurers, kings, and other controversial figures have been taken down or defaced by protesters.

