Over 800,000 Russians Vaccinated, 1.5 Million Doses Delivered Across Country - Minister

Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) More than 800,000 people in Russia have already been inoculated against COVID-19 while some 1.5 million doses have been distributed across Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Saturday.

"More than 1.

5 million doses of vaccine have already been delivered to the regions of the Russian Federation, and vaccination is actively underway ... more than 800,000 people have received the vaccine," Murashko told reporters.

The vaccination program in Russia kicked off in early December, initially for medical workers and priority groups but has since expanded its availability to most sections of the population.

