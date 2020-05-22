Over 8.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:56 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Over 8.1 million tests to detect the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 277,000 suspected carriers of COVID-19 remain under medical monitoring across the country, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.
"Over 8.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 277,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.
As many as 285,000 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.