UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 8.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:56 AM

Over 8.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

Over 8.1 million tests to detect the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 277,000 suspected carriers of COVID-19 remain under medical monitoring across the country, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Over 8.1 million tests to detect the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 277,000 suspected carriers of COVID-19 remain under medical monitoring across the country, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"Over 8.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 277,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 285,000 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

3000 litres of substandard cooking oil disposed of ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Should Hold Major COVID-19 Antibody Study a ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 22, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Pakistan all set to counter impending locust invas ..

31 minutes ago

Japan consumer prices log first drop in more than ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.