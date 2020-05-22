Over 8.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

Over 8.1 million tests to detect the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 277,000 suspected carriers of COVID-19 remain under medical monitoring across the country, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

As many as 285,000 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.