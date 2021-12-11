UrduPoint.com

Over 82% Of Chinese Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Agency

Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

Over 82% of Chinese Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Agency

As many as 82.5% of 1.4 billion people in China have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus so far, the Chinese National Health Commission official said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) As many as 82.5% of 1.4 billion people in China have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus so far, the Chinese National Health Commission official said on Saturday.

"As of December 10, a total of 1,162,490,000 people in China have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the share of those vaccinated reached 82.

5%," Wu Liangyou, the deputy director of the Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control, told a press conference.

The medical expert added that 120.580 million Chinese have already received their booster doses.

This past May, China's leading specialist in respiratory diseases Zhong Nanshan said that Beijing plans to vaccinate 80% of the population by the end of the year.

China administers free vaccine doses to citizens on a voluntary basis.

