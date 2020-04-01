UrduPoint.com
Over 825,000 People Arrive In Russia Since March 11 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Over 825,000 people have arrived in Russia from abroad since March 11, and 20,000 more persons are expected to arrive, since they face difficulties with receiving medical assistance abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"You have just said that almost all the cases, with only very rare exceptions, are either imported or contact � due to contacts with people who have arrived from abroad. Since Mach 11, 2020, 825,031 persons have arrived in the country.

This is a high number," Putin told the Russian cabinet, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

Over 20,000 more persons are expected to arrive in Russia, he added.

"According to the reports that I have, many of our citizens who are residing abroad are returning to their motherland. It seems it is not so easy for them to receive medical assistance in the places of their permanent residence outside the Russian Federation. But this means a certain burden for us," the president said.

