Over 83 People Killed in Sudan, More Than Thousand Injured - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The death toll from the clashes in Sudan stands at over 80, while more than 1,100 people have been injured, the World Health Organization (WHO) informs.

Since April 13, more than 83 people have been killed and over 1,126 have been injured in Khartoum province, South Kordofan, North Darfur, Northern state and other regions, the WHO said on Sunday.

It added that fighting is now concentrated in the city of Khartoum, and many of the hospitals there report a shortage of blood transfusion equipment and medical supplies.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The Sudanese Armed Forces gave consent on Sunday to the UN proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours starting 4 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT). Later in the day, the RSF released a statement agreeing to open humanitarian corridors for four hours.