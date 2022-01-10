UrduPoint.com

Over 840 Chinese Civil Aircraft Can Provide Inflight Wi-Fi Service

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 02:51 PM

China has been facilitating network connectivity in its civil aviation fleet with 842 aircraft capable of providing inflight Wi-Fi service by the end of 2021, according to China's civil aviation authorities

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :China has been facilitating network connectivity in its civil aviation fleet with 842 aircraft capable of providing inflight Wi-Fi service by the end of 2021, according to China's civil aviation authorities.

The volume was 188 more than that in 2020 and represented a 29 percent year-on-year growth, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

By the end of 2021, 23 Chinese airlines were capable of serving their passengers with inflight Wi-Fi connectivity service.

There are two modes of inflight Wi-Fi service, which are the local network in the cabin and the air-ground internet connectivity.

Among the 842 civil aircraft with inflight network service, 213 could provide air-ground internet connectivity service, representing that passengers aboard can have access to the internet during the flight.

In 2021, the CAAC data showed that more than 1.3 million passengers had enjoyed the inflight internet connection while onboard Chinese civil airplanes.

