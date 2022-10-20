UrduPoint.com

Over 85% of Americans Say Healthcare Affordability Important in Midterm Vote - Poll

Eighty-seven percent of Americans say reducing healthcare costs is very or somewhat important when they vote in the midterm elections next month, according to a West Health-Gallup poll released Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Eighty-seven percent of Americans say reducing healthcare costs is very or somewhat important when they vote in the midterm elections next month, according to a West Health-Gallup poll released Thursday.

Moreover, the poll found that 39% of Americans are very likely or somewhat likely to cross party lines on this criterion alone.

Democrats (40%) are more likely than Republicans (22%) to do so.

More than half of Democrats 57% said healthcare affordability was very important, while about 30% Republicans did. However, about 47% of Republicans rated the issue as somewhat important.

Black and Hispanic Americans, at 65% and 60% respectively, are more likely than white Americans (41%) to say that reducing healthcare costs is very important to them when voting.

