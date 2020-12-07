UrduPoint.com
Over 85 Pct Chinese Youth Willing To Be Pillars Of Country: Survey

Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:25 PM

Over 85 percent of Chinese youth surveyed said that they are willing to be pillars of the country in 15 years, China Youth Daily reported, citing a recent survey among youth aged between 14 and 35

More than 77 percent of the respondents regard the public virtue of loving the motherland and the people as the most indispensable quality of pillars of the country, the newspaper said.

More than 77 percent of the respondents regard the public virtue of loving the motherland and the people as the most indispensable quality of pillars of the country, the newspaper said.

Hardworking with an unyielding spirit ranks second, accounting for about 74 percent, and studying hard comes in third, with the percentage reaching over 72 percent, it added.

As a major force to achieve the country's long-range objectives through the year 2035, young Chinese showed a strong sense of national identity, the survey found, saying that the average score on their recognition of the country on a 10-point scale is 9.44.

In addition, about 95.7 percent of the surveyed expressed their pride in being Chinese, and 95.6 percent said that it is the obligation and responsibility of youth to pay close attention to state affairs.

