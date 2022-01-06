Over 850 Babies Born Addicted to Drugs, Alcohol in Scotland Since 2017 - Report

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:32 PM

More than 850 babies born in Scotland since 2017 showed signs of drug addiction because of their mother taking legal or illegal substances such as cocaine, heroin, codeine, marijuana and alcohol during pregnancy, according to figures revealed on Thursday by the Scottish Liberal Democrat Party

The statistics, which the partys health spokesperson, Alex Cole-Hamilton, called "utterly heartbreaking," were compiled through freedom of information requests made to Scotlands health boards.

The opposition lawmaker blamed the problem on the ruling National Scottish Party for cutting funding to drug programs, and urged the autonomous government to take radical action, "not just to help people struggling with drug misuse today but for future generations too.

The largest number of babies born with the neonatal abstinence syndrome was recorded in Lothian, with 434, followed by Greater Glasgow and Clyde (143) and Grampian with 118.

The symptoms caused by drugs passing from the mother to her foetus' blood stream during pregnancy include uncontrollable trembling, hyperactivity, blotchy skin and high-pitch crying.

Scotland recorded 1,339 drug-related deaths in 2020, by far the highest drug death rate recorded by any country in Europe.

