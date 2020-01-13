UrduPoint.com
Over 850 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:49 PM

More than 850 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) More than 850 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 855 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 287 people, including 87 women and 147 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 568 people, including 170 women and 290 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in a statement.

The center has conducted two humanitarian operations, distributing 600 food kits to Syrian citizens.

Syrian engineering units also cleared 7.6 acres of land of mines, destroying 39 explosive devices, the center stated.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

