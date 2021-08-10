UrduPoint.com

Over 8,500 Germans May Have Received Saline Instead Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:14 PM

Over 8,500 Germans May Have Received Saline Instead of COVID-19 Vaccine - Authorities

More than 8,500 people in Germany may have been injected with saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines, the Friesland district of Lower Saxony said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) More than 8,500 people in Germany may have been injected with saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines, the Friesland district of Lower Saxony said Tuesday.

Such is the conclusion of the investigation launched after a medical worker at a Red Cross vaccination center was caught replacing Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses with saline solution in April.

The woman, who was tasked with preparing syringes for vaccination, explained her actions by not wanting to inform her superiors about the expired Pfizer vaccine. As a result, those who received their shots between March 5 and April 20 may have been injected with the solution and not the vaccine.

"This concerns a total of 8,557 people," the district said in a statement.

According to the local broadcaster NDR, the police discovered that the woman had made some critical remarks on social media about the COVID-19 situation.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Germany March April May Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered ..

NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered 26 Kg ice-drug, 23Kg heroin

1 minute ago
 Amnesty International Urges Biden to Drop Charges ..

Amnesty International Urges Biden to Drop Charges Against Assange

1 minute ago
 Bush Administration Lied About 2007 Taliban Attack ..

Bush Administration Lied About 2007 Taliban Attack Targeting Cheney - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Corona claims 18 more lives in KP

Corona claims 18 more lives in KP

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister reiterates commitment to protect mi ..

Prime Minister reiterates commitment to protect minorities' rights

5 minutes ago
 Malik Asad Khokhar joins Punjab cabinet

Malik Asad Khokhar joins Punjab cabinet

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.