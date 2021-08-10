Over 8,500 Germans May Have Received Saline Instead of COVID-19 Vaccine - Authorities

More than 8,500 people in Germany may have been injected with saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines, the Friesland district of Lower Saxony said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) More than 8,500 people in Germany may have been injected with saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines, the Friesland district of Lower Saxony said Tuesday.

Such is the conclusion of the investigation launched after a medical worker at a Red Cross vaccination center was caught replacing Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses with saline solution in April.

The woman, who was tasked with preparing syringes for vaccination, explained her actions by not wanting to inform her superiors about the expired Pfizer vaccine. As a result, those who received their shots between March 5 and April 20 may have been injected with the solution and not the vaccine.

"This concerns a total of 8,557 people," the district said in a statement.

According to the local broadcaster NDR, the police discovered that the woman had made some critical remarks on social media about the COVID-19 situation.