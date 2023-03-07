UrduPoint.com

Over 86% Of Japanese Fear Country May Get Involved In Conflict - Survey

Over 86% of the Japanese are scared that their country may get involved in a military conflict amid global and regional security issues, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing a government survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Over 86% of the Japanese are scared that their country may get involved in a military conflict amid global and regional security issues, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing a government survey.

The share of the Japanese who fear they may be dragged into a war has increased from 85.5% logged in a similar poll in 2018, the Kyodo news agency said. The current 86.2% is the highest figure since 2009, when the questionnaire was released in its current multiple-response format.

The main drivers of war fears among the Japanese appeared to be the conflict in Ukraine, China's growing presence in the East Sea and South China Sea, as well as North Korean ballistic missile tests, a defense ministry official was cited as saying. Over 85% of respondents said the security situation was worsening due to international conflicts, while 38.2% believed the UN's failure was the main factor, and 28.2% said Japan did not have sufficient military capabilities.

Compared with 2018, a larger share of Japanese citizens is unsatisfied with the state of the Self-Defense Forces � 53% compared to slightly over 60% in the 2018 survey. Now, over 41% of respondents said it should be improved, while only 29% said the same in 2018.

As for defense-related challenges, the Japanese are mainly concerned with the North Korean issue (68.9%) and Japan's own military capacity (64%). These are followed by China's military activity at 61.3% and Russia's military activity at 52.1%.

Finally, when asked about using technologies developed by universities and private firms for defense, 83.6% said they were in favor of the idea at least somewhat, while 15.1% did not support the suggestion.

The Japanese government conducted the survey among 3,000 people aged 18 or over, of whom only about a half agreed to participate, between November 17 and December 25.

