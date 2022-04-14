UrduPoint.com

Over 86% Of Spanish Residents Concerned About Consequences Of Ukrainian Crisis - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Over 86% of Spanish Residents Concerned About Consequences of Ukrainian Crisis - Poll

A total of 86.9% of Spanish residents are concerned about the economic consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, as energy and food prices have gone up worldwide under the impact of anti-Russian sanctions, according to a poll conducted by the Spanish Center for Sociological Research (CIS)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) A total of 86.9% of Spanish residents are concerned about the economic consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, as energy and food prices have gone up worldwide under the impact of anti-Russian sanctions, according to a poll conducted by the Spanish Center for Sociological Research (CIS).

The telephone poll was conducted from April 1-9 in 1,152 Spanish cities. In total, 3,650 people participated in the survey. The statistical margin of error was 1.7%.

According to the poll, 79.4% of Spanish residents are concerned about the events in Ukraine in general. At the same time, 86.9% of citizens believe that the situation in and around Ukraine will influence the country's economy.

Despite fears, 88% of respondents expressed their support for Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

In addition, 70.3% of Spanish inhabitants favored supplying weapons to Ukraine, and 45% agreed with the need for NATO intervention if the crisis continues.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which has resulted in a spike in fuel and food prices around the world and disrupted supply chains.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Same Luhansk Donetsk February April From

Recent Stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

2 minutes ago
 NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag A ..

Pakistani Major General Urges Public Not to Drag Army Into Political Disputes

52 seconds ago
 Sri Lankans abandon holiday celebrations for prote ..

Sri Lankans abandon holiday celebrations for protests

54 seconds ago
 FPCCI President for priority to industrial raw mat ..

FPCCI President for priority to industrial raw materials on luxury Items

55 seconds ago
 Netherlands Forbids Its Companies to Pay for Gas i ..

Netherlands Forbids Its Companies to Pay for Gas in Rubles - Reports

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.