Over 86% of Spanish Residents Concerned About Consequences of Ukrainian Crisis - Poll

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) A total of 86.9% of Spanish residents are concerned about the economic consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, as energy and food prices have gone up worldwide under the impact of anti-Russian sanctions, according to a poll conducted by the Spanish Center for Sociological Research (CIS).

The telephone poll was conducted from April 1-9 in 1,152 Spanish cities. In total, 3,650 people participated in the survey. The statistical margin of error was 1.7%.

According to the poll, 79.4% of Spanish residents are concerned about the events in Ukraine in general. At the same time, 86.9% of citizens believe that the situation in and around Ukraine will influence the country's economy.

Despite fears, 88% of respondents expressed their support for Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

In addition, 70.3% of Spanish inhabitants favored supplying weapons to Ukraine, and 45% agreed with the need for NATO intervention if the crisis continues.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which has resulted in a spike in fuel and food prices around the world and disrupted supply chains.