Over 86% Of UK Health Workers Say Worried About Passing COVID-19 To Their Families - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Over 86% of UK Health Workers Say Worried About Passing COVID-19 to Their Families - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) An overwhelming majority of health care workers in the UK nearly 86 percent say they are worried about infecting their family members with the coronavirus, a survey conducted by London-based firm Survation revealed on Friday.

The survey found that 61.4 percent of the workers said that they were "very worried" about the likelihood of infecting members of their families or household with the virus, while 24.2 percent said they were "quite worried."

According to the pollster, the health care workers' concerns may be linked to the fact that 99 percent of the respondents said they had not been tested for the disease.

In addition, only 47 percent of the respondents said they had enough personal protective equipment items to safely perform their duties, while 43 percent were not provided with adequate equipment to safeguard them from the virus.

The pollster also established that every forth in five respondents 79 percent expected staff shortages in the social care field due to low payment amid the increased risks to employee health posed by the pandemic.

