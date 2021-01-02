UrduPoint.com
Sat 02nd January 2021 | 03:03 PM

Over 860 Cars Set on Fire on New Year's Night Across France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Arson rates in France overnight January 1 went 41 percent down year-on-year, with only 861 cars set on fire on the New Year's night this year, French broadcaster Europe 1 reported on Saturday.

The French government reportedly mobilized at least 100,000 police officers and gendarmes on the New Year's night to protect law and order, as well as monitor the implementation of the coronavirus-related curfew.

According to the report, the French Ministry of the Interior omitted the figures on car arson from its report on security environment on New Year's night because Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had asked the regional law enforcement authorities to not disclose the arson statistics on the local level in order to "avoid any elements of competition.

Citing police records, the broadcaster claimed that overnight January 1, 861 cars were set on fire across France, compared to 1,457 cars last year.

France went under a repeat quarantine on October 30, which the government replaced with a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew on December 15.

