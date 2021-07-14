WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Defense contractor Lockheed Martin has still not resolved more than 860 software and hardware defects in the F-35 fighter jet since the completion of the development phase in April of 2018, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

All remaining 864 deficiencies are of varying severity and capable to undercut readiness, missions and maintenance of the aircraft, the report said citing Pentagon sources.

Over the course of the past months, Lockheed Martin managed to rectify eight defects out of 872 that were pending in March, the report cited as saying Government Accountability Office Director Jon Ludwigson.

"Deficiencies represent specific instances where the weapon system either does not meet requirements or where the safety, suitability, or effectiveness of the weapon system could be affected," Ludwigson said.

Lockheed Martin spokesman Brett Ashworth said seven defects that have critical impact of mission readiness and are currently awaiting government adjudication but neither of the flaws is considered to be potentially life-threatening, the report said.

Lockheed Martin will fail to deliver the planned 158 F-35 jets this year but projects to produce a higher number in 2022, the report added.