Over 870 People Detained in France as Result of Overnight Mass Unrest - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) More than 870 people have been detained in France overnight as a result of violent protests, which erupted after police shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing law enforcement agencies.

According to law enforcement agencies, 875 people have been detained, including 408 in the area of the prefecture of the Paris police, the broadcaster said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier in the day that over 660 people were detained overnight.