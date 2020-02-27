Over 870 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 870 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) More than 870 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 872 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 245 people (73 women and 125 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints and 627 people (188 women and 320 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Moreover, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land in Damascus and Deraa provinces and defused 33 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

Syria has been ripped by an eight-year conflict between pro-government troops, militants from various groups that oppose President Bashar Assad, and terrorist groups, such as Nusra Front and the Islamic State (both banned in Russia). The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to massive operations carried out by the Syrian government.