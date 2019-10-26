Over 880 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 880 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon and over 470 from Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Over 880 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon and over 470 from Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Over the past day, in total 882 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 407 people ([including] 122 women and 207 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 475 people ([including] 143 women and 242 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, eight internally displaced Syrian refugees have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, according to the center.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land, destroying 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.