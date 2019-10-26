UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 880 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:25 PM

Over 880 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 880 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon and over 470 from Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Over 880 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon and over 470 from Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Over the past day, in total 882 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 407 people ([including] 122 women and 207 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 475 people ([including] 143 women and 242 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, eight internally displaced Syrian refugees have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, according to the center.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land, destroying 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

2 drug pushers get 18 years jail in Sargodha

32 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi reiterates Pakistan's stau ..

34 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif's illness: IHC summons five anchors f ..

15 minutes ago

More than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the ..

18 minutes ago

ANP issues show cause notices to five local leader ..

5 minutes ago

Crunch time for married priests as Vatican assembl ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.