Over 8.9Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Over 8.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 287,000 suspected carriers across the country remain under medical monitoring, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

"Over 8.9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. As many as 287,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

A total of 260,000 tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

