Over 8.9Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Over 8.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 287,000 suspected carriers across the country remain under medical monitoring, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

A total of 260,000 tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.