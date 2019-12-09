UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 9 Million Facing Food Shortages In African Sahel: Officials

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:47 PM

Over 9 million facing food shortages in African Sahel: officials

The number of people requiring urgent food aid in 16 countries across Africa's Sahel region more than doubled this year to some 9.4 million amid an increase in violence and insecurity, officials and experts said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The number of people requiring urgent food aid in 16 countries across Africa's Sahel region more than doubled this year to some 9.4 million amid an increase in violence and insecurity, officials and experts said Monday.

Three countries -- Nigeria, Niger and Burkina Faso -- are facing crisis conditions, at phase three of five on the scale used by the Food Crisis Prevention Network, which includes government and United Nations representatives as well as NGOs.

Some 9.4 million people are estimated to be in immediate need of assistance in October-December 2019 in the 16 countries analysed (excluding Liberia), including 4 million in Nigeria, 1.

5 million in Niger and 1.2 million in Burkina Faso.

"By June-August 2020, 14.4 million people are projected to be in a crisis situation or worse, including 1.2 million in an emergency situation (phase 4)," the network said in a statement issued during its annual meeting in Paris.

"Civil insecurity has deteriorated this year in Mali, Burkina Faso and Nigeria," said Mahalmoudou Hamadoun of the Permanent Interstate Committee for drought control in the Sahel.

"So these mainly rural populations cannot ensure their means of subsistence, agriculture or animal raising, even as they continue to be affected by climate change," he said.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Agriculture Drought Liberia Paris Mali Burkina Faso Niger Nigeria 2019 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

WADA banns global sports events from Russia

1 minute ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Intelle ..

5 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

21 minutes ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.